Windows 10 users will be left without office applications

Microsoft Corporation announced that it will stop supporting Office programs for Windows 10 in October. This was reported in the company’s blog .

“Microsoft 365 apps will not be supported after October 14, 2025 on Windows 10 devices,” the company announced. Representatives of the IT giant noted that to continue using office programs and services, users need to upgrade their computer to Windows 11. Also in October, free support for Windows 10 will end.

The Verge journalists explained that Office applications — the Word text editor, Excel spreadsheet editor, and PowerPoint presentation program — will continue to run on Windows 10 computers after the support period ends. However, the company will not issue updates for them, and over time, using the applications will become unsafe.

“Microsoft really wants people to stop using Windows 10 this year, calling 2025 the ‘year of the Windows 11 PC upgrade,'” the media outlet’s authors said. They believe that many users would be willing to upgrade to the new operating system (OS), but are constrained by strict system requirements.

Earlier, Microsoft threatened to stop distributing Windows 11 for free. According to journalists from Neowin, the company is deceiving users by creating a false need to update to the new version of the OS as quickly as possible.