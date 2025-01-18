US Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Ban

The court upheld the ban on TikTok in the US unless the app is sold to American owners by January 19. Bloomberg wrote that its sale to Musk was being considered, and the former head of the US Treasury Department also spoke about the desire to buy the social network

The US Supreme Court has ruled that the country’s ban on vertical video app TikTok is legal unless China’s ByteDance sells it to American owners, CNBC reports .

If the US division is not sold by January 19, the app will be banned in the country from that date. The main platforms through which TikTok is distributed, such as Apple’s Appstore and Google’s Play Market, will be required to remove it or face punishment.

US authorities believe that TikTok’s collection of user data in the US poses a national security threat; the company has promised that it will not hand it over to the Chinese government, even if Beijing demands it.

Former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (who held the post from February 2017 to January 2021) announced his readiness to buy TikTok by assembling a consortium of investors. Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources, that Chinese officials are considering selling the app to entrepreneur Elon Musk if the ban in the US comes into force.

Musk is one of the allies and largest sponsors of US President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20, the day after the ban goes into effect.

The Washington Post (WP) wrote that Trump is considering the possibility of “saving” TikTok by issuing an executive order that would allow for a delay in the implementation of the law on the ban or sale of the social network for 60 or 90 days. The order would give the Trump administration time to negotiate a sale or an alternative solution, the newspaper wrote.

Trump pushed for TikTok to be sold or banned in the US during his first term , but his stance softened after it played a prominent role in his campaign to return to the White House, WP claimed. The president-elect has nearly 15 million followers on the social network . “I have warm feelings for TikTok,” the Republican said in December 2024.