China has updated its electric car, which is supposed to become the new “Amberauto”

The Chinese corporation Jiangling (aka JMC) announced an update of the EV3 Plus electric car with a change of model year. The small hatchback, sold under the JMEV brand, has acquired a slightly modified appearance, a more powerful engine and expanded electronic capabilities. In February last year, the JMEV EV3 Plus was named a contender for localization in Russia under the Kaliningrad brand “Amberauto”, created by “Avtotor”.

The dimensions of the JMEV EV3 Plus have not changed (3720 mm in length with a 2390 mm wheelbase), but the electric car has acquired, for example, a different radiator grille and bumpers with new plastic, as well as modernized lighting equipment.

The new model will be equipped with an electric motor developing 68 horsepower and 125 Nm. Previously, the most powerful unit available for the EV3 Plus produced only 45 horsepower. The maximum speed of the five-door model has increased from 100 to 102 km/h, the power reserve has increased to 330 kilometers (plus 10 kilometers), although no information is available about new batteries.

According to AutoHome, the five-door model will be sold in China at a price starting from 62,800 yuan (868 thousand rubles).

The Amberauto brand belongs to the Kaliningrad Avtotor along with Ambertruck and Ambervan. The first model with the A5 index was shown at the beginning of last year – it is a renamed Yi sedan of the same JMEV brand. The company has not yet announced the start of mass sales of this electric car: it is possible that the plant’s priorities have shifted towards developing its own battery model.