Woman Fatally Wounded and Officer Injured in Pursuit and Shooting in Cocke County Involving Whitney Leanne Fox as Suspect

A woman was killed and a law enforcement officer was injured during a pursuit and shooting in Cocke County, Tennessee, on May 23. The incident is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to preliminary reports, a Parrottsville Police Department officer and a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a woman, later identified as Whitney Leanne Fox, driving along Highway 321. Fox had outstanding warrants and refused to stop, leading to a pursuit which ended when she drove into a field along Fox Hollow Road in the Bybee community. As officers approached the vehicle, shots were fired and Fox was fatally wounded. The Parrottsville officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident. The TBI is independently investigating the incident, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews, and will share its findings with the District Attorney General for review and consideration. The TBI does not identify officers involved in such incidents.

Related