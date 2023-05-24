Woman dies in fall at Montana’s Glacier National Park

A 28-year-old woman from Kansas died at Glacier National Park in Montana on Monday after falling into a river and being swept into a gorge, according to park officials. The woman, who was not identified in a statement issued by the National Park Service, fell from a rocky overhang and into Avalanche Creek below on Monday afternoon. Bystanders saw her in the creek and waded in to pull her out, but she was pronounced dead after CPR and calling 911.

The park service extended their condolences to the woman’s family and friends and asked that the public respect their privacy. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that can arise in national parks and the importance of being cautious and aware of one’s surroundings. The article was originally published on NBCNews.com.