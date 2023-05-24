Woman Dies After Falling into Avalanche Creek in Glacier National Park: Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alqahtani of Kansas Identified as Victim

A woman has died after falling into Avalanche Creek in Glacier National Park on May 22. Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alqahtani, 28, from Kansas, fell off a rocky overhang and was swept into the gorge. Bystanders spotted her in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars and pulled her out. They immediately began CPR and called for help. NPS staff, ALERT, and Three Rivers Ambulance mobilized after learning about the fall. The woman was declared dead by ALERT personnel at the side of the creek. Rangers used a litter to carry the woman out to Avalanche Lake Trailhead, where she was transferred to funeral services. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Park officials thanked the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, ALERT, and Three Rivers Ambulance for their support, as well as the bystanders for their assistance. They also extended their deepest condolences to Alqahtani’s family and friends and asked that the public respect their privacy. The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of being cautious and aware of one’s surroundings while hiking in the park. Visitors are advised to stay on designated trails, follow safety guidelines, and be prepared for emergencies.