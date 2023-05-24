Woman Dies After Falling into Avalanche Creek at Glacier National Park in Montana

A woman from Kansas lost her life in Glacier National Park, Montana on Monday after falling into a river and being swept into a gorge. According to park officials, the incident occurred when the 28-year-old woman fell from a rocky overhang and into Avalanche Creek below. Despite bystanders seeing her in the creek and wading in to pull her out, the woman was pronounced dead after they began CPR and called 911. The woman has not been identified, and the park service has asked the public to respect the family’s privacy while extending their deepest condolences.

Glacier National Park is a well-known recreational area for visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature. However, this tragic accident serves as a reminder that the park can be dangerous, and visitors must be cautious at all times. The park service has reminded visitors to follow safety guidelines, including staying on designated trails, obeying warning signs, and being vigilant of their surroundings. While this is a devastating loss for the woman’s family and friends, it also highlights the importance of safety measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.