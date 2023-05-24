Woman and Man Shot Outside North Las Vegas House, One in Critical Condition

Late Monday afternoon, a man and a woman were shot outside a house in North Las Vegas, according to a spokesperson for the city. The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a report of two people shot outside a house in the 2300 block of Cambridge Elms Street, near West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, at 5:50 p.m. The 34-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were taken to University Medical Center, where the woman is in critical condition. At this time, no further details are available, and detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department or Crime Stoppers. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information that may help identify the perpetrator(s). This is a developing story, and more updates will be provided as they become available.