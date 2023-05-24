West Virginia Man Linked to 1975 Rape and Murder of Sharron Prior in Quebec

The Quebec cold case of the 1975 rape and murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior has been solved by Canadian police, who have linked it to a West Virginia man who died over four decades ago. Franklin Maywood Romine was exhumed from a West Virginia cemetery in May to confirm his connection to the crime. The DNA of Romine, who had a long criminal history, matches a sample found at the murder scene and he also matched a witness’ physical description of the suspect. The teenager’s body was found three days after she disappeared on March 29, 1975. Law enforcement investigated over 100 suspects over the years but never made any arrests. Romine’s extensive record of violence and attempts to evade law enforcement by moving between West Virginia and Canada came to light last year.

