West Virginia Man Identified as Suspect in 50-Year-Old Murder of Quebec Teen Sharron Prior

After nearly 50 years, Canadian authorities have identified a West Virginia man as the perpetrator of one of Quebec’s most high-profile cold cases. Franklin Maywood Romine was found to have raped and murdered 16-year-old Sharron Prior in Longueuil in 1975, with the help of DNA evidence. Prior had gone to meet friends for pizza near her home and was found dead in a wooded area three days later. Romine’s body was exhumed from a West Virginia cemetery in May for DNA testing, after which it was confirmed that his DNA matched a sample found at the murder scene.

Romine had an extensive history of violence and had been arrested in 1974 for breaking into a house and raping a woman. After being released on bond, he fled to Canada where he was arrested just months after Prior’s murder. He served five to 10 years in prison for the 1974 rape before dying in Canada shortly after his release. Prior’s mother, Yvonne Prior, who is now in her 80s, spent her life searching for her daughter’s killer. Mark Sorsaia, a local prosecutor in West Virginia, described the rape and murder of a teenage girl as “the most evil element in the human race”.