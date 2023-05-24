Victim Wilfrid Jouquin killed in Buckman Bridge crash caused by careless driving, Road Ranger driver cited

A state Road Ranger driver, Lydell Alexander Correia, has been cited with careless driving after he crashed into another pickup on the Buckman Bridge in Florida on February 28, killing the lone occupant, Wilfrid Jouquin. The Florida Highway Patrol report found that Correia had “operated motor vehicle in careless or negligent manner”. The crash investigation took several months due to lab testing. Correia, who sustained minor injuries, had been a Road Ranger since October 2022. The Road Ranger program provides free roadside assistance to motorists, including changing flat tires, jump-starting vehicles, making minor repairs, offering a phone call or gas, and clearing debris or disabled vehicles from travel lanes.

The 61-year-old victim, Jouquin, was not ejected from his pickup, which was redirected into the barrier wall and a light pole before overturning into the river. Jouquin was born in Haiti and had worked at Kraft-Heinz Portion Control as a processor for 24 years. He was a man of faith and conviction. The Buckman Bridge’s guardrails have been scrutinized for years due to vehicles toppling over them. However, a 2015 study by the Florida Department of Transportation found that the bridge’s design was not to blame for any fatalities there, and that driver error was the clear leading cause in crashes on the bridge. The report recommended increased police patrols to reduce traffic fatalities and gridlock, and real-time traffic information message boards.