“Victim of Severe Neglect: Autopsy Reveals Lashawn Thompson Died in Georgia Jail Cell Infested with Bedbugs”

An independent autopsy report has revealed that a man who died in a Georgia jail’s psychiatric wing had “died due to severe neglect.” Lashawn Thompson, aged 35, was found dead in September, three months after he was incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. The cause of death, according to the autopsy report written by Dr. Roger A. Mitchell Jr., was due to “Complications due to Severe Neglect,” with “Untreated Decompensated Schizophrenia” identified as a contributing cause. The report found that dehydration, malnutrition, and rapid weight loss, combined with untreated decompensated schizophrenia, led to a fatal cardiac arrhythmia.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family, called Thompson’s death “one of the most deplorable in-custody deaths in the history of America.” The family’s lawyers and advocates called on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners to take responsibility and act quickly to fix the problems at the jail and urged the district attorney’s office to bring criminal charges. They also called on Gov. Brian Kemp to address a “mental health crisis” in the state. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, who took office in 2021 and has long advocated for a new jail, has said Thompson’s death shows that the current jail cannot provide “safe and humane detention.” Internal investigations are ongoing, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will take over once they are complete.