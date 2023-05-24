“Two Workers Killed in Home Construction Collapse in Conroe, Texas During Strong Storms”

Two individuals lost their lives and several others were injured on Tuesday afternoon in Conroe, Texas, as a home under construction collapsed due to severe storms in the area. The incident occurred in the Ladera Creek area, with the home falling sometime after 3 p.m. According to reports, seven injured victims were taken to the hospital, and the conditions of the injured workers remain unknown. Conroe Assistant Fire Chief Mike Legoudes confirmed that two workers were killed in the collapse.

While Conroe Fire Chief Ken Kreger did not explicitly state that the collapse was due to the storms, he mentioned that his department received the call following the storms’ passing. The area had previously received warnings about incoming tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, with storm damage also reported north of Conroe in Huntsville. As of Tuesday evening, over 18,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County, where Conroe is located, and neighboring Walker County, where Huntsville is located, according to Poweroutage.us.

