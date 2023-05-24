“Two workers killed in home collapse during storm in Conroe, Texas”

A home under construction in Conroe, Texas collapsed Tuesday afternoon during a storm, killing two workers and injuring seven others. The collapse occurred in the Ladera Creek area after strong storms hit the north of Houston. Although the cause of the collapse is still under investigation, Conroe Fire Chief Ken Kreger noted that his department received the call just after the storms passed. The injured workers were taken to a hospital, and their condition is currently unknown.

The storms in the area prompted warnings of incoming tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. In addition to the collapsed home, storm damage was also reported in Huntsville, north of Conroe. As of Tuesday evening, over 18,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County, where Conroe is located, and in neighboring Walker County, where Huntsville is located.