Two Women Arrested in Connection with Caesars Palace Homicide of Bryan Angel Altamirano-Solano

Two women remain in custody following the death of a man in a Caesars Palace hotel room. Erika Covington and Arionna “Ari” Taylor, both 20, were charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery. The duo entered room 535 at the hotel at around 2:30 a.m. on May 15, and a short time later, they fled the fifth-floor room with the victim’s belongings. About nine hours later, a housekeeper found the lifeless man in the room after she went inside to do a routine cleaning. The victim was later identified as Bryan Angel Altamirano-Solano, 25, who died from a single gunshot to the left chest.

According to police reports, the hotel room was registered to an unnamed woman. She and Altamirano-Solano met at the hotel room that night after getting introduced through an app. The two had sex together in the room, and by 1:30 a.m., he walked her out to her car. At about 2:14 a.m., two women, who were in a hotel valet area, followed Altamirano-Solano back up to the room. The three walked inside the room, and by 2:48 a.m., the two women opened the door and ran from the room, taking a bag that belonged to the victim. The women were eventually identified through photos on Taylor’s Instagram account, hotel surveillance video, and the casing. Covington and Taylor were apprehended in an apartment on Simmons Street and were scheduled to appear in local court on June 22.