“Two dead in Malda firecracker shop fire, Raju Rishi and Ganesh Karmakar identified as victims”

Two people have died in a major fire that broke out at a firecracker shop in Netaji Market, English Bazaar, Malda. The victims have been identified as Raju Rishi and Ganesh Karmakar, both aged 48. An FIR is being lodged over the incident, and police have detained some individuals for questioning. One firefighter fell ill due to suffocation from fighting the flames. Eight fire engines were deployed to extinguish the fire, which took four hours to bring under control. Approximately 20 other nearby shops were also damaged in the blaze.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred when containers of carbide were being unloaded. A source said the fire broke out when one of the containers exploded in the shop run by Somnath Saha. The fire then spread from the godown where the firecrackers were stored. Police have detained the owner of the godown for interrogation. The Malda Superintendent of Police, Pradeep Yadav, has promised a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families after post-mortem examination and proper identification.