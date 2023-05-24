Tree falls on Akash Dhanawade, 26-year-old victim, in Kolhapur during heavy rain and gusty winds

A tragic incident occurred in Kolhapur on Monday night as a 26-year-old man lost his life after a tree fell on him due to heavy rain and gusty winds. The victim, Akash Dhanawade, had just celebrated his birthday earlier that day and had gone out on his bike for some work after the celebrations. While returning home, an acacia tree fell on his bike near the Bhadgaon bridge, barely 500m from his home. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. The heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and strong winds, lashed parts of the Kolhapur district on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

In another incident in the Gandhi Nagar area of Halondi village, a pandal erected for a wedding collapsed early on Tuesday morning, trapping almost 400 guests. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but four two-wheelers and three four-wheelers were extensively damaged. The local administration and villagers immediately started the rescue operation, and the trapped guests were taken to the hospital. Several parts of Kolhapur city reported power cuts for around half an hour at midnight. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a forecast predicting light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40kmph at isolated places in the district. However, until 8 pm, there had been no rain. Dark clouds were still hovering over Kolhapur, hinting at the possibility of more rain.