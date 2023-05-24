Topeka Man Mark W. Hull Dies in Custody at Jackson Co. Jail

Officials are investigating the death of Mark W. Hull, a 70-year-old Topeka man who died while in custody at the Jackson Co. Jail. Hull was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning, and despite life-saving measures by staff and medical services, he was later pronounced deceased. The cause of Hull’s death and the reason for his arrest have not been released by authorities. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office noted that Hull’s next of kin have been identified and that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation leads investigations into the cause of death, regardless of whether an inmate dies of foul play or natural causes.

The death of Hull, who was detained at the Jackson Co. Jail, continues to be investigated as authorities try to determine the cause of death. The Sheriff’s Office announced that Hull was found unresponsive in his cell and later pronounced dead despite efforts to revive him. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation into the cause of death, and officials have not disclosed why Hull had been arrested. Hull was a 70-year-old Topeka man, and his next of kin have been identified.