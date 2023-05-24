Teenagers Arrested After Leaving Stolen Kia Running at Trumbull Mall, Including Hartford Man Okief Braham as Suspect

Three teenagers, aged 15 to 18, including Okief Braham, an 18-year-old man from Hartford, left a stolen Kia Optima running in the Trumbull Mall parking lot while they went shopping on Monday. An observant police officer noticed the broken window of the still-running car and confirmed it had been stolen earlier that day in Stamford. The three teens had been seen exiting the car before they were found leaving the mall, and the police detained them near the bus stop. The 17-year-old girl became aggressive with the officers and was carrying numerous tools associated with car theft, especially those for Kia- and Hyundai-brand cars.

Further investigation linked all three teens to the stolen Kia, and they were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The 17-year-old girl was also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and interfering with an officer. The 15-year-old boy and the girl were released into the custody of a parent on a promise to appear in Stamford Juvenile Court on June 5. Braham was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 30.