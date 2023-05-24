Teen Arrested and Charged with Murder in Connection to Shooting of Jamoure Harrell on Staten Island

A 16-year-old teenager has been arrested and charged with murder, assault, menacing, and criminal use of a firearm in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy on Staten Island. The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday at Dr. Maggie Howard Playground in Stapleton. The victim, identified as Jamoure Harrell, was immediately taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition. He died of his injuries on Monday, according to officials. However, a longtime friend of Harrell’s grandmother, Donna Collins, said that the boy is not dead and that he is still in the hospital.

The name of the teenager who was charged was not immediately released by the NYPD. The authorities have not yet responded to requests for comment. The tragic incident has shocked the local community and raised concerns about gun violence among teenagers. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days. Meanwhile, Harrell’s family and friends are praying for his recovery, hoping that he will pull through this difficult time. The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter gun control laws and better access to mental health services to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

