Suspect Watcharaphon Onsongkhram confesses to murder of woman over debt

A man has been arrested in Sakhon Nakhon for the murder of a young woman in a Pattaya apartment room. The 39-year-old Watcharaphon Onsongkhram, also known as “Kik Kilo 10”, has admitted to killing the woman over a 30,000 baht debt, according to police. The woman, identified as Rattana, was found dead with 11 stab wounds in a third-floor apartment room in Soi Buakhao in Pattaya township.

During questioning, Mr Watcharapaphon allegedly told police that he had quarrelled with Rattana over the unpaid debt. She had refused to repay the money and scolded him, which made him angry. He used his hands to cover her mouth and grab her by the throat. Rattana fought back and bit his hand, causing a fight to break out. During the altercation, they broke a large picture frame, and Rattana used a piece of broken glass to attack him. In response, Mr Watcharapaphon stabbed her with a piece of broken glass until she collapsed. He has been held in police custody for legal action.

Forensic officers have gathered samples at the apartment room, and Mr Watcharapaphon has been returned to the Pattaya police station for further investigation. It has been revealed that he was previously romantically involved with Rattana.