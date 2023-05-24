Suspect Jermaine M. Burnett dies from self-inflicted gunshot after fatal shooting and robbery in Columbia

The suspect involved in Monday’s fatal shooting and robbery in Columbia, Missouri, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a 10-hour standoff with police, according to Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter. The suspect was identified as Jermaine M. Burnett. Police were called to the Forest Village apartment complex on South Providence Road, where they found two people who had been let out of the apartment where the suspect was hiding. Officers used tear gas and exchanged gunfire with the suspect during the standoff. Columbia police have handed over the investigation to MU Police. No other individuals were injured.

Janet L. Jago, 72, died from a gunshot wound she sustained during the robbery on Monday, according to a Facebook post from Columbia police. Officers attempted CPR until medics arrived and transported Jago to a local hospital. Jago was married to Art Jago, a retired professor at MU’s Trulaske College of Business. The couple has one son.