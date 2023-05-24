Suspect Charged with Murder of Dawn Newbauer on St. Simons Island

A man who heard gunshots early Saturday morning on St. Simons Island, GA, took his own weapon to investigate, but was too late to see the suspect. Two employees of Ziggy Mahoney’s heard the gunshots and called the police. One of the witnesses went to his vehicle to get his gun and explored the area where he heard the shots. Neither witness saw anyone run from the scene or drive away in a vehicle. The man who went to investigate the gunshots found Dawn Newbauer, 52, of Brunswick, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head lying on the trunk and rear glass of a Nissan Altima that was parked parallel to the building. Using evidence from the scene, collected through search warrants and in the area around the scene, police gathered enough information to arrest Ricky Ricardo Easterling, 50, of Glynn County on Saturday evening and charge him with murder for his alleged role in Newbauer’s death. Police said in a statement that they retrieved a gun while executing a search warrant.

Newbauer worked at Nazzaro’s, a restaurant near the scene of the shooting. The restaurant closed Saturday and Sunday to honor her and to give the employees time to grieve. Police said Newbauer and Easterling were familiar with each other but did not provide details on how they knew each other. No motive for the shooting was disclosed. Matt Newbauer, Dawn Newbauer’s stepson who is a law enforcement officer in Seattle, said in a Facebook post on Monday that he is handling the arrangements for his stepmother’s memorial service and thanked the Golden Isles community for the outpouring of support his family has experienced since Saturday. He organized a GoFundMe fundraiser online to help pay for the memorial service that as of Tuesday afternoon had raised more than $10,000.