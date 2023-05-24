“Student Catherine Njeri Falls to Her Death: Five Friends Questioned as Suspects”

Police are investigating the death of Catherine Njeri, a student at the Kenya Institute of Management, who fell from the eighth floor of a building in Gacharage village, Kiambu County. Njeri had been visiting her friend for a party at their apartment on Sunday when tragedy struck while she was on the rooftop with her friend’s boyfriend. The suspects, who are her friends, are currently being held at Karuri Police Station, and police were allowed to detain them for ten days pending the investigation. Witnesses said the deceased was visiting her friends, and they were about eight of them in that apartment.

Njeri left the house with her friend’s boyfriend and went to the rooftop, where there is a pavilion. She had apparently gone to the balcony with a man, and a struggle ensued before she fell off. It is not clear what transpired as she was on the balcony leading to the fall. The tenants of the building recounted the moment when they heard a loud bang that drew their attention. The case is the latest such incident to happen in the recent past. In February 2023, a 29-year-old woman, identified as Brenda Kawira Gitonga, plunged to her death from the fourth floor of her apartment in Kasarani after an argument with her boyfriend, who has since provided a chilling account of the events of that day. The case was regarded as suicide.