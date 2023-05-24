“Sparks Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in the Death of 67-Year-Old Victim, Javier Rodriguez-Ramirez”

Brian Rodriguez-Sigala, a 21-year-old man from Sparks, has been found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and using a deadly weapon. He will be sentenced on July 27. Sparks police responded to a report of a trouble unknown on March 26, 2021, and found 67-year-old Javier Rodriguez-Ramirez deceased at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. During their investigation, police learned that Ramirez had people over the night before, including Rodriguez-Sigala. The two men got into an altercation after Javier began unwanted sexual advances towards Sigala.

According to police, Sigala shot at Javier twice, hitting him once in the wrist and once in the chest, which hit him in the heart. During police interviews, Sigala claimed that he shot Ramirez because the advances were a sin and he wanted the victim to confess. He also repeatedly said the victim deserved it. The case highlights the importance of understanding the consequences of carrying a concealed weapon and using a deadly weapon. It also sheds light on the dangers of unwanted sexual advances and how they can lead to deadly consequences. The sentencing of Rodriguez-Sigala on July 27 will bring some closure to the victim’s family and friends.

