“Shop owner Mukesh Goel shot dead in Ghaziabad by bike-borne assailants”

A 45-year-old shop owner in the Muradnagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne assailants. The victim, Mukesh Goel, was cleaning his mobile shop when a masked assailant entered the premises and shot him in the head and chest. According to police, the two masked assailants arrived on a motorcycle. While the shooter entered the shop and opened fire, the other stood guard outside.

Goel was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was later referred to a higher facility. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravi Kumar stated that it seemed to be a property and money-related matter, adding that the accused would be nabbed soon. Police obtained footage from CCTV cameras installed in the shop and nearby areas, and further investigations are ongoing. The incident serves as a reminder of the rising crime rates in the region and the need for increased security measures to ensure the safety of citizens.

ALSO READ | Bihar grocery shop owner gunned down for refusing to give Rs 20 paan masala on credit