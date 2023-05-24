“Shooting at South Austin’s Southpark Meadows claims one life, suspect detained”

A shooting in South Austin on Monday night resulted in one person’s death. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. at the Southpark Meadows shopping center. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. At this time, the victim’s identity is unknown, but police have detained one person in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details have yet to be released. The Southpark Meadows shopping center is a popular shopping destination in the area, with a variety of stores and restaurants. The shooting has left the community shaken, and authorities are working to determine the motive behind the incident. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the police.