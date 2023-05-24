Security Guard Elly Kamanye Stabbed to Death at Uganda Wedding Party in Altercation with Suspect Ivan Amanya Over Woman

A security guard named Elly Kamanye was stabbed to death at a wedding party in Kigarama sub-county in Uganda. Kamanye was part of the security team deployed to offer protection at the event. The incident occurred during an altercation over a woman between Kamanye and the suspect, Ivan Amanya. According to Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Martial Tumusiime, Amanya armed with a panga attempted to cut the woman, prompting Kamanye to intervene and eventually leading to his fatal stabbing. Kamanye was rushed to Kabwohe Health Centre and later transferred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Amanya was apprehended by the police and is expected to aid in further investigation. Kamanye’s body has been handed over to his relatives for burial.

The incident has caused outrage and concern among the public and local authorities. Security personnel are often deployed to events to ensure the safety of attendees and prevent such incidents from occurring. The circumstances surrounding the altercation are being investigated to determine the cause of the misunderstanding and bring justice to the victim’s family. The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of security personnel and the need for vigilance in public gatherings.