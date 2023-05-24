“Scissors Found in Arrestee’s Anal Cavity: La Porte County Sheriff’s Office”

During a body scan of an arrestee at the La Porte County Jail in Indiana, deputies made an unusual discovery. Lt. Jeff Holt, assistant jail commander of operations, reviewed the images and saw a foreign object inside the man’s anal cavity. After escorting the man to another room, the object was identified as scissors and removed without incident. All arrestees are required to go through a “SecurPASS” Body Scan before being booked into jail, according to a Facebook post from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

The body scanner is a state-of-the-art tool used to ensure the safety and security of all within the jail. Captain Derek J. Allen commended Lt. Holt for relying upon his training and experience, successfully preventing a dangerous edged object from making its way fully into the jail. The arrestee initially refused to have his body scan taken, but ultimately complied. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of thorough security measures in correctional facilities.