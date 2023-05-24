Possible title: Witness claims to have spotted missing duo John Beckenridge and stepson Mike Zhou-Beckenridge in Bali

A witness has testified in a Coroner’s Court hearing that she saw missing New Zealand man John Beckenridge and his stepson, Mike Zhou-Beckenridge, in Bali months after they disappeared in 2015. The woman claimed she recognised the two individuals on a narrow track close to the beach on the island of Gili Air in June 2015. She said that at the time, she was “100 percent sure” it was them, having seen recent media reports and images of the missing pair. The police were alerted and local authorities were informed, but two years passed before the witness’ official police statement was filed in September 2017.

The police’s lawyer, Deirdre Elsmore, questioned the witness’ account, pointing out inconsistencies in her description of the two individuals and asking why she did not overhear their accents. The hearing is trying to determine whether John and Mike Beckenridge are dead or alive. The pair went missing in March 2015 after John picked up Mike from school. His car was later found at the bottom of a cliff in the Catlins, and their bodies have never been located. The hearing continues.