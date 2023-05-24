Police Search for Clues in Madeleine McCann Case Near Dam Where Suspect Stayed

Police are conducting a search for clues regarding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing in Portugal in 2007. The search is focused on the Arade dam, located about 50 kilometers from the resort of Praia da Luz where the 3-year-old girl was last seen. Thirty Portuguese, German, and British police are taking part in the operation. The search is expected to end on Wednesday or Thursday.

In mid-2020, German officials identified a 45-year-old German citizen, Christian Brueckner, who was in the Algarve in 2007, as a suspect in the case. Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in Portugal in 2005. He is under investigation in the McCann case, but hasn’t been charged. The reservoir is currently less than half full owing to a drought affecting Portugal and neighboring Spain. Madeleine’s parents aren’t commenting because of the active investigation.