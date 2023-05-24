“Person of Interest Identified in Death of 80-Year-Old Victim in Pflugerville”

Pflugerville authorities have made a significant breakthrough in the case of the death of an 80-year-old man. The police have identified a person of interest in the investigation. The man’s death was first reported on Friday, and the authorities have been working to solve the case ever since.

The person of interest has not yet been named, and the police have not released any further details about the individual. However, the identification is a significant development in the case, and investigators are hopeful that it will lead to a breakthrough. The police have urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist with the investigation.

The death of the 80-year-old has been a shock to the community, and many are eager for justice to be served. The police have assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to solve the case and bring the perpetrator to justice. The investigation is ongoing, and the police have promised to provide updates as more information becomes available.