One person in critical condition after shooting at Easy Stop Liquor in Flint; suspect/victim not identified

In Flint, Michigan, a shooting occurred at the Easy Stop Liquor store on Tuesday, May 23, leaving one person in critical condition. Flint police were called to the scene just before midnight and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center and remains in critical condition. Authorities have not yet identified where the shooting took place, and no additional information has been provided.

