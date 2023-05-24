One killed in late-night crash near 39th Street South and Rock Road in Wichita

Late Tuesday night, a fatal crash occurred in southeast Wichita near 39th Street South and Rock Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene and closed down Rock Road in both directions. The crash resulted in one person losing their life and prompted a heavy emergency response.

Further information on the cause of the crash has not been released, but 12 News sent a photojournalist to gather more details. The incident caused significant disruption to traffic in the area and is a tragic reminder of the importance of safe driving practices to prevent accidents and fatalities on our roads. KWCH retains the copyright to this news report and encourages anyone with corrections or typos to reach out to them via email at news@kwch.com.