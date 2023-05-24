Officers Who Delayed Response to Robb Elementary School Shooting Remain on the Job, Washington Post Investigation Finds

An investigation by The Washington Post has found that several senior and supervising law enforcement officers with direct knowledge of the shooting during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, failed to act swiftly to stop the gunman. The Post reviewed body-camera videos, post-shooting interviews and dispatch audio to identify at least seven officers who stalled despite evidence that children were still in danger. These officers remain in their positions of authority in the community. Four officers were fired and four resigned following the attack, while nearly 190 federal officers, the majority from the US Border Patrol, have declined to provide information on their employment status.

