“Nicholas Kernan identified as victim in Corryville shooting”

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified Nicholas Kernan, a 43-year-old man who was found shot in the 2900 block of Bellevue Avenue in Corryville on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to reports of one shot fired on Donahue Street near East University Avenue, where they found Kernan suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.

As of now, police have not announced any arrests in the case, nor have they released any information about possible suspects. The Enquirer will update this report as more information becomes available.