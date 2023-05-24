New search for Madeleine McCann’s body underway at Portuguese reservoir

Portuguese police are conducting a search for the body of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in 2007, aged three. The search is taking place at a reservoir around 50km from where she went missing. The case has garnered international attention and a global search, with the involvement of high-profile figures such as soccer stars David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. The latest search comes after a German man, Christian Brueckner, was identified as a suspect in June 2020, and Portuguese police reopened the case. The investigation has cost over £12m in UK government support.

