Motorcyclist in Critical Condition after Crash on South Side; Suspect or Victim Name Unknown

A motorcyclist in his 60s suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on the South Side of San Antonio, according to local police. The man was heading south on Roosevelt Avenue when he reportedly ran a red light and collided with a vehicle turning on Mission Road. The accident resulted in a leg injury that was described as “hanging in there.” The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash. However, police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that was turning did stop.

KSAT will provide updates on the incident as they become available. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, including stopping at red lights. Motorcyclists, in particular, should take extra precautions on the road to ensure their safety and that of other road users. The incident highlights the need for continued efforts to promote road safety and reduce the number of accidents on the roads.