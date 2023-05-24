“Mizzy Charged with Failing to Comply with Community Protection Notice”

Mizzy, also known as Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, has been accused of disregarding a Community Protection Notice and is set to appear in court later today. The social media personality has been charged for failing to comply with the notice.

The charge against Mizzy highlights the importance of adhering to community protection measures. It serves as a reminder that everyone must do their part in keeping their community safe and protected. Mizzy’s case will be closely monitored, and the decision of the court will set a precedent for future instances of non-compliance with community protection measures.