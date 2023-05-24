“Middlesex DA Continues Investigation into Jasmyn Beatty’s Unsolved Stabbing Death”

The investigation into the death of Jasmyn Beatty, who was found dead in her Route 9 apartment with apparent stab wounds to the back of her neck two years ago, is still ongoing. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office continues to seek answers and no one has been arrested or charged. The investigation has included interviews with witnesses, forensics testing, and canvassing the neighborhood. Beatty was found in her apartment by a friend in May 2021, and the state Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death as sharp force injuries, but the cause of death was undetermined. Anyone with information is urged to contact Framingham police. Beatty was a successful financial analyst and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island. She was also a devoted dog owner.

