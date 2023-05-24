Man’s Body Found at Truckee River in Sparks: Sparks Police and Fire Departments Investigate

A man’s body was found in the Truckee River near Coney Island Drive in Sparks, according to the Sparks police and fire departments. The body was discovered by a witness who was walking along the river and immediately called 911. Both agencies confirmed that they are still investigating the death and gathering information from the scene.

The victim has not been identified yet, but there does not appear to be any foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. The Sparks Fire Department representative stated that the death is being investigated, and the coroner’s office will identify the victim before notifying the next of kin.