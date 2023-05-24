Man who helped bison calf face charges in Yellowstone National Park

A man may face charges for helping a newborn bison calf cross a river in Yellowstone National Park. The calf was abandoned by its herd and had started approaching people, forcing park officials to put it down. According to the National Park Service, the calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when the man pushed it up from the river and onto the roadway. However, wildlife officials warn that interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring, which is what happened in this case. The situation became hazardous when the calf started following cars and people, violating park regulations that state people need to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other wildlife.

If the man is identified and found guilty of any wrongdoing, he could face a misdemeanor charge, a $5,000 fine, and up to six months in jail. Yellowstone National Park officials are reminding visitors to respect park regulations and keep a safe distance from wildlife. The park is home to a diverse range of animals, including bison, wolves, and grizzly bears, and it is important to remember that they are wild animals and should be treated with caution and respect. Visitors can enjoy the park’s natural beauty and wildlife by following the rules and using common sense to ensure their safety and the safety of the animals.