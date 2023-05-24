“Man stabbed to death by four robbers in Jafrad, suspect still on the run”

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by four robbers inside his car in Jafrad, Delhi. One minor has been apprehended while three others are still on the run. The incident was reported to the police at 5:31 am on Tuesday morning. The victim, identified as Arjun (32), was found lying in a car at Yamuna Vihar Road, Jafrabad, bleeding profusely. He was declared dead with stab wounds on his neck.

Upon examining CCTV footage, it was found that the deceased was resting inside the car with the doors open when four boys walked past and attempted to rob him. A scuffle broke out, and the victim was stabbed. All four suspects were seen running from the spot. Out of the four accused, one is a minor (16) who has been apprehended. The other three have been identified but are currently absconding. The FSL team and crime team have been summoned, and further investigation is underway in the case.