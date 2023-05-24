Man named Arjun stabbed to death by robbers in Delhi, one minor held

The Delhi Police have reported that one minor has been arrested while three other suspects are still on the run after a man was allegedly stabbed to death by four robbers in Jafrad, New Delhi. The victim, Arjun, was found dead in his car with stab wounds on his neck. CCTV footage revealed that the four suspects attempted to rob the victim, resulting in a scuffle that led to the fatal stabbing. The arrested suspect is a 16-year-old minor, while the other suspects have been identified but remain at large. The police are actively pursuing their capture and are continuing their investigation into the case.

The victim was identified as a 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh and was found bleeding profusely inside his car on Yamuna Vihar Road. The police received a PCR call at 5:31 am on Tuesday morning and immediately responded to the scene. The FSL and crime teams have been summoned to assist in the investigation. The victim’s car was a taxi from a company in Gurugram, Haryana. The police have assured the public that they are taking all necessary measures to apprehend the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.

Word Count: 200

Paragraph Count: 2