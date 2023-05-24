Man Kills Fiancé and Attempts Suicide in Pratapgarh: Victim Identified as Karishma Singh, Suspect Rakesh Singh Alias Rinkoo Singh on the Run

A 25-year-old man from Kathar village in Pratapgarh district shot and killed his 20-year-old fiancé on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Rakesh alias Rinkoo Singh, also made a futile suicide attempt by jumping off the Sai river bridge at Jamtali area. He was later admitted to Patti community health center for treatment. The deceased has been identified as Karishma Singh, a resident of Kathar village. The motive behind the killing is yet to be determined by the police who are investigating the case thoroughly.

According to the father of the slain woman, Rakesh had fixed his daughter Karishma’s marriage and the marriage was to be solemnized on June 25, 2023. However, Rakesh used to have verbal brawls with Karishma over unnecessary issues and kept on being skeptical of her, as stated in the FIR lodged by the father with Patti police station against Rakesh Singh under section 302 (murder), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). On Wednesday morning, Rakesh arrived at Karishma’s house and started arguing with her. The argument escalated, and Rakesh in a fit of rage fired on Karishma at point-blank range in front of her parents and younger daughter. The accused managed to escape before the family members and other villagers could catch him.