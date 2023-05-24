Man Jailed for 14 Months After Dog Attack on 11-Year-Old Victim in East London

A man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after his dog attacked and savaged an 11-year-old girl as she walked to school in east London. Siddique Ali, 43, was identified after detectives made a public appeal. The victim was attacked on September 28 as she walked along Ben Jonson Road, Stepney Green. As she and Ali crossed paths, one of the dogs lunged at her and bit her several times on the hand and arm. A passing taxi driver broke the girl free from the dog’s grip and Ali left the area before police arrived. The girl was rushed to hospital where she was kept in for several days to receive treatment. Ali was subsequently charged with being in control of a dangerously out of control dog.

He was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment for being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury to a person contrary to Section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act. Ali was also banned from keeping a dog for 10 years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187. Detective Inspector Luke Hampton of the Met’s Central East Command said that Ali had no control over the animal that attacked the child and even left the scene knowing that she had been seriously injured. The sentence brings the child and her family a measure of comfort following what has been a deeply traumatic incident.