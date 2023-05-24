Man Fatally Shot in Goulds, Relatives Believe Retaliation for Previous Shooting Involving Diaunte Smith

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade, and relatives believe it was retaliation for another shooting that occurred last year. The shooting took place at the Arthur Mays Villas residential community in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Diaunte Smith, who had recently been arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection to another shooting that took place last September in the same area.

According to Smith’s mother-in-law, relatives believe Wednesday morning’s shooting was potentially retaliation for the previous case, with the shooter allegedly chasing Smith in between some homes before eventually shooting and killing him. Smith’s body was later removed from the scene by the medical examiner, and no description of the shooter has been released so far. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.