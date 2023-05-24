Man arrested for killing Monique Aldrige and wounding her boyfriend in front of their 5-year-old son

A 33-year-old man, Vaughn Boatner, has been arrested for allegedly killing the mother of his 5-year-old son and shooting her new romantic partner in front of the child. The incident occurred in the Bay Area, after Boatner found out that Monique Aldrige, his ex-partner, was pregnant by her new boyfriend. He became enraged and allegedly used his own car to drive to the couple’s home, where he carried out the shooting. Aldrige died from her injuries, while her boyfriend survived.

Boatner fled the Bay Area and was later arrested in Washington with the help of the U.S. Marshal service. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, child abuse, and illegal gun possession. The child was also present during the crime, and Boatner is accused of subjecting the young boy to the horrific scene. Boatner is being transferred to the Bay Area, where he will be booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on a no-bail murder warrant. His first court appearance has not been set yet.

The second victim of the shooting, Aldrige’s new boyfriend, was initially in critical condition but survived after being transferred to a hospital. The police failed to locate Boatner during raids at his listed addresses in Solano County and San Mateo County, but he was later identified as a suspect by a neighbor. An autopsy report confirmed that Aldrige was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time of her death.