Madison County man killed in three-car crash near Lapel, Fishers police officer among the injured

A fatal car crash involving three vehicles occurred near Lapel on Tuesday afternoon. The accident claimed the life of a 48-year-old Anderson man, while leaving a Fishers police officer and two other individuals, including a passenger in the deceased man’s vehicle and a 50-year-old Citizens Energy employee, hospitalized. The injured parties are currently receiving medical attention, and their conditions have not been disclosed. The crash involved a 2000 GMC Jimmy, a 2014 unmarked Fishers Police vehicle, and a 2013 Chevy Silverado operated by Citizens Energy. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

