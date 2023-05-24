“Long-term hotel guest accused of poisoning koi pond, killing almost 50 fish at Rhode Island motor lodge owned by state senator’s wife”

A long-term hotel guest at Rhode Island’s Stone House Motor Inn allegedly poisoned a koi pond, causing the death of almost 50 fish. Jeffrey Gronski reportedly dumped Miracle-Gro in the pond after being told by hotel staff to tidy up the outside of his room. Gronski, who had been a guest at the inn for six years, was arrested and is facing charges of malicious injury or killing of animals. The pond contained 18 Koi and around 30 Goldfish, some of which were 15 years old. The owner of the inn, Heidi Weston Rogers, who is married to Rhode Island State Sen. Gordon Rogers, said the fish were like pets to her family, and the act was “heartless, cruel and malicious.”

Rogers was informed by her manager that the fountains in the pond were green and the fish had died. With the help of surveillance cameras, Gronski was identified as the suspect. He was quickly evicted from the hotel and lost his dog after authorities took it following the charges. Rogers posted photos and videos on Facebook showing the dead fish being buried in a freshly dug grave.